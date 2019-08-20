We agree with the recent letters from State Sen. Joe Benning (July 26) and Rutland resident Hurley Cavacas (July 31) about the need for civil political conversations and the harm to our society from political polarization.
Better Angels is a nonprofit citizens organization uniting red (conservative) and blue (liberal/progressive) Americans in a working alliance to depolarize America. We try to understand the other side’s point of view, even if we don’t agree with it. We engage with those with whom we disagree, looking for common ground and ways to work together. We support principles that bring us together rather than divide us.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, we are offering a free Better Angels Skills Workshop to teach skills for having respectful conversations with people who have political views that differ from your own. The workshop is led by trained facilitators. Participants will have a safe environment to learn and practice skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground and affirm the importance to the relationship.
If you identify as a conservative or liberal/progressive and are interested in having better conversations with people on the other side of the political aisle, please join our workshop.
The Skills Workshop will be from 12-3 p.m. at the RRMC Leahy Center Conference room B&C. You can learn more about Better Angels at its website: https://www.better-angels.org/
You can register for our workshop on the Better Angels website under the Find an Event tab. Preregistration is required. The workshop is open to everyone at least 14 years old and agreeing to the ground rules. Let’s work together to unify our community.
Elivia Lapre
Carol Wright
Rutland
