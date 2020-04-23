The idea that the federal government is sending out $1,200 checks to get us through may be a revelation in that maybe all of us need a emergency fund of $1,200 in our bankbook so that next time this happens we will not incur more debt at the federal level.
Indeed, we are fortunate that we have a government that believes in bailing people/companies out of insurmountable situations.
Thanks, federal government, in working together in time of great need.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
