I wholly agree with Jim Sabataso that board member Tommola's decision "to refuse to hold a meeting on the issue of bias training" is disappointing. The training is free through the Human Rights Commission and although some city staff and public servants have been through the training, there are always new people who join the ranks and have not had the opportunity.
The training is not lengthy and there is even information that can lead an individual to a Harvard study so that one can take a survey and see whether or not you have any bias. I've taken the training twice, once with my senate colleagues and once with the Judicial Nominating Committee that I sit on.
There is no repercussion for going through the training. It simply makes you aware of leanings you might have that you didn't even know about. So, yes, Jim, it is a disappointment that elected officials fail to see value in this type of exercise. My only caution to you, Jim, is to be careful not to imply categorizing by age people in favor of the training as opposed to people against it. I believe Mr. Tommola is rather much younger than I and sometimes the "old guard" and the "young guard" agree pro or con.
Cheryl Hooker
Rutland
