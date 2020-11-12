There is no problem getting an anti-Trump letter printed. There are examples of that every day. I have sent two or three letters dealing with overlooked and unreported situation with Biden & Company. No sign of any printing. My next step will be to cancel my subscription.
James Hall
Center Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.