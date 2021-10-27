In February, President Biden announced he would end support for Saudi Arabia’s offensive operations in Yemen, which, with U.S. backing, have caused the largest humanitarian crisis on the planet, with millions of people on the verge of famine and the world’s largest cholera outbreak in recorded history.
Unfortunately, the U.S continues to provide maintenance support for Saudi fighter jets which bomb civilians and blockade the country from receiving desperately needed fuel. Over 100 members of Congress have now written to the administration asking for answers about Yemen that have yet to be provided.
In past years, our Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has led War Powers Resolutions to challenge the Trump administration’s continued unconstitutional participation in the war. Now that Biden is president, despite Bernie’s September announcement in Brattleboro of his intent to reintroduce this resolution, Bernie has not yet introduced this.
Since Biden took office, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has only gotten worse. As a supporter of the humanitarian advocacy group Action Corps Vermont, I say it’s time for Bernie, as an Independent, to stand up as he has so many times before, and introduce a Yemen War Powers Resolution to call the question once and for all on U.S. participation in the devastating war and blockade of the Middle East’s poorest country.
Taylor Burt
Brattleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.