Vermont Public Radio reported the University of Vermont received $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds and is now asking for $98 million more to update ventilation and to stabilize salaries. How is this COVID-19 related? ... $98 million in a state with population of 623,989?
Karen Taylor
Perkinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.