It is a very strange world we live in. A person who may have been injured by a vaccine they were coerced to take, is not allowed to sue the vaccine makers or anyone else for damages. However, Moderna can sue Pfizer because they want their "fair share" of the billions in profits the vaccines reaped for these companies.
I can remember (about three years ago) when Vermonters had a deep and justified distrust of the big pharmaceutical companies. Oh, how the people of Vermont have fallen into lockstep.
