There is a proposed bill regarding short-term rental regulation that needs to be shared with the 6,000-plus Vermonters who rent out their homes in some capacity to visitors.
Bill H. 280 will require every short-term rental to obtain a lodging license for an annual fee of $130, and to receive an inspection by the Department of Health. This bill is currently being discussed in the state House Committee on General Housing and Military Affairs, which is chaired by Rep. Thomas Stevens, D-Waterbury. He can be reached at: tstevens@leg.state.vt.us
It is not easy for Vermont hosts to stay informed about the evolving state policies being proposed for this growing industry. That is why Vermont is hosting its first Short-Term Rental Summit May 19-20 in Brattleboro.
This summit will be the first opportunity for hosts to learn about current self-regulation requirements and safety standards.
The summit will feature concurrent sessions including state policies, regulation and safety discussion with policymakers, permit specialists and insurance experts.
Learn how individual communities engage with short-term rentals to increase housing stock and improve their local economy.
Airbnb and Expedia staff will discuss their advocacy roll for hosts.
Hospitality experts will share tips for improving guest experiences.
The summit organizers are calling for story submissions. Three Vermont hosts will be selected to share their stories at the summit as part of the “line-up of experts.”
To register for this Short Term Rental Summit, visit www.brattleboro.com
Lisa Ford
Guilford
