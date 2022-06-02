Our Founding Fathers, after suffering as a colony of the British government’s authoritarian rule, defined their values in the prologue to the United States Constitution called the Bill of Rights. I have been reading the Bill of Rights again and again. It says:
We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
The 10 Republicans, who receive the most money from the NRA and the gun industry, and vote against gun reform (gun safety), do not understand the Bill of Rights, which is a description of their job: justice, tranquility, common defense, general welfare, blessings of liberty. Their job is not to protect the sale of assault weapons and the profits of the gun industry. These Republicans, and most Republican senators, see their job as raising enough money to be elected. If I did not do my job, I would be fired. We can fire them by our vote.
A note about guns: When the Second Amendment was written, the typical firearms of the day were muskets and flintlock pistols. They could hold a single round at a time, and a skilled shooter could hope to get off three or possibly four rounds in a minute of firing. And they were not accurate.
Esther Farnsworth
Montpelier
