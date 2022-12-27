I just watched President Zelenskyy give his speech to the U.S. Congress. I was very impressed with the bipartisan reactions to his speech. This is something l have not seen for a while but felt that we can come together and need to for our own country just as we appear to do for Ukraine.

Jeff Schroeder

