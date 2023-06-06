Adelaide Tyrol's drawing of a baby bird was outstanding — she caught its size, its turned down beak, its fluff and spots unusually well. It looked to me like a bluebird or perhaps robin baby, with those spots. I recognize it from the many bluebird babies we have watched safely fledge from their nest, as well as the handful that did not make it — a ratio for us of about five successes to every one failure.
We spend half our life in Granville, Vermont, and watch eastern bluebirds nesting on our farmland here, and western bluebirds for whom we have put up boxes on the nearest golf course.
