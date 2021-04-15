Who are we (do we even know any more)?
Meanness and bile we used to abhor encroaches (like roaches emerge in the dark), approaching a new kind of norm …
Egregious! The killing!
Who among us is willing to stand up to stop it (not afterwards drop it)? The carnage and heartbreak … we need to reform!
Republicans yawp about Freedom of Speech and the Right to Bear Arms, while brown and Black men (again and again!) endure an inordinate excess of harms.
Pay attention, as well, to the crime against Asians — in fact (and in truth), any group not Caucasian.
It isn't enough, any more, to blame Trump (though he beckoned the wrongdoing in from the cold). To cop to our guilt is to make the long jump across smouldering embers, centuries old …
Who are we … ?
Susan Leach
Rutland
