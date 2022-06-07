So, I see David Blittersdorf wants to erect a monument to Palmer Putnam for having raised a wind turbine here in Vermont sometime in the 1940s.These things might have been a good idea back when Palmer was puttering around with the idea. Wind turbines have evolved a lot and do produce a lot of electricity during periods of adequate wind speed.
Another thing that has evolved during that time is how to hype something in ways greatly disproportionate to reality. Few people expect a purchase today to actually live up to the hype. But there’s a really big hole in the arguments for wind turbines — that their time was about 40 years ago.
Anyone reading the IPCC reports knows we are way beyond the point where anything less than radical conservation has any chance of slowing climate change. Continuing to do things that allow us to cling to the belief we can have clean and plentiful energy with little change in our standard of living undercuts that reality.
If David wants to show respect for a Vermonter, I’d suggest he choose someone like George Perkins Marsh.
Frank Seawright
Windham
