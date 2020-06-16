Meaning and understanding aren't obtained through mere words but the context of those words. The reason "black lives matter" is easily enough to see if you just open your eyes and open your heart. The hurt that has been inflicted is different than the hurt we all find in our separation from God. This hurt perpetuated for generations in our nation and many nations has harmed deeply and widely one group of people. This harm screams — "Injustice!" Our nation has an obligation to seek justice.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
