For all the Black Lives Matter supporters, you are awfully silent about their violent riots and rampaging through America’s cities. Is it because it’s not happening in your neighborhood that you stay silent? Or have you lost your sense of what is right and moral?
The BLM movement is not a civil rights organization. It is a twisted ideology cloaked in the farcical argument that rampant, systemic racism and police brutality are responsible for the killing of innocent Black men. No matter how much the supporters want to spin it, the facts do not align with their narrative.
Do your own homework, don’t take my word for it. The BLM leaders and their following seemingly don’t care about the socioeconomic issues that have plagued the inner cities for decades. Someone please enlighten us all about the good work of BLM and the results of those efforts that have made a significant difference in the lives they claim to care so much about. The truth is that you can’t because their cause isn’t about improving lives. It’s about gaining power and control “by any means necessary.”
Who in the world can still support this movement that has devolved into daily violence, looting and destruction? We are a civilized nation and there is no defensible argument for any of this chaos that is being given a pass by all the Democrats here in Vermont and D.C., and it’s because they think they can hide under the guise of racial justice. Unfortunately for the detractors of truth, truth will always prevail and the emperor who has no clothes has been exposed for all to see.
Cristine Smith
Castleton
