I found myself in awe after reading the March 27 Rutland Herald article titled, “BLM flag will fly at Rutland High School,” awed that the Rutland City School Board would openly advocate for a violent, racist, hate group like Black Lives Matter; awed that a group that has repeatedly called for the death and destruction of America's police officers, (https://youtu.be/p213G6sgdXE), could possibly be advocating for their flag to be flown at our high school; and awed that members of our community could possibly support this agenda.
Imagine the uproar if a group calling themselves “White Lives Matter” was advocating for a flag to be flown at the high school. Our school board members would be apoplectic over such a racist notion, but when led by the Vermont chapter of the NAACP, they, instead, find it “brave” and “progressive.” This is exactly the wrong approach to uniting communities and to building a nation blind to color, a very sad day for the city of Rutland.
Jayson Casavant
Rutland
