To the letter writer who wrote asking if it should be all lives matter, not just black lives, I believe the saying "Black Lives Matter" has never meant black lives matter to the exclusion of other lives and races, but black lives matter along with, and just as sacredly as, other lives and other races, a concept that has been sadly lacking for so much of this country's history.
Craig Tomkinson
Mount Holly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.