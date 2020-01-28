I'm sure if you are like me, most times when I visit Burlington I make time for a walk up and down Church Street. There's always things going on and lots of people watching to do. This past summer, I spent some time in Ithaca, New York. They, too, have an area downtown blocked off to motor vehicles. Again, there was lots going on and people hovering all around downtown. Music, vendors, outside seating at restaurants, etc.
It's time to talk about doing the same for downtown Rutland again. It's rare to me that you see any semblance of excitement downtown, unless there's a special event happening, and very few people on the sidewalks. Rutland should start by experimenting with closing off Center Street between Wales and Merchants Row. There's at least six or so food establishments that could take advantage during nice weather and some cool stores on that block. Even for the establishments not on that block, I would think anything that brings more people downtown would be good for their business, along with those on Center Street. Yes, I also think it would give a big boost to fill some of those empty store fronts.
It's time to do this. Any more waiting serves no purpose. Let's give it a go!
Larry Abelman
Shrewsbury
