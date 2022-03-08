Dear Rutland and beyond:
I want to thank my daughter, Dawn Carlson, Steve Costello and the Red Cross for organizing a heartwarming and generous blood donation in my name and all those who donated blood on Feb. 25. How uplifting it was to see old friends and meet new ones on a cold, stormy day turn out to donate. Thanks also to my daughter, Shanti McKenna, her husband John and to my grandchildren for helping out.
One of the things that impressed me was the response of so many people I didn’t know, regular donors and new, who understand that a blood donation is truly a gift of life. I know. Thank you, friends and strangers alike.
Next drawings locally are March 9 at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford, March 12 at Rutland Regional Medical Center, March 16 at Killington Grand Hotel in Killington, March 18 at Elks Lodge #345 in Rutland, and April 5 at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland. You can register at www.redcrossblood.org or 1-866-236-3276.
With immeasurable gratitude.
Yvonne Daley
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.