With the Gift-of-Life Marathon attempting to help fill the need for blood this holiday season, I’m writing to encourage your readers to sign up for this important event.
For the second straight year, our ambassador is a very special woman known to many in the community. Last year’s ambassador, Stefanie Schafer, continues to inspire us, and this year is joined by 100-year-old Mary Ojala, who is asking friends and family to donate a pint in honor of her birthday, which was Nov. 22.
Mary continues to lead a vibrant life focused on faith, family and community, and has given greatly of herself in recent weeks to help spread the word about the need for blood donations. I look forward to honoring her incredible love for the community and her passion for helping others when I donate Dec. 18.
Green Mountain Power and Mix 98.1-WJJR continue to sponsor this important event, this year with additional support from Casella Waste Systems and Farrell Distributing.
Appointments are available for all four days of the drive, Dec. 8, 16, 17 and 18, by calling 800-RED-CROSS. Appointments are an important part of the health and safety steps the Red Cross has in place in the COVID-19 era, as the pandemic has affected blood drives nationwide. Please join us!
Steve Costello
Rutland Town
