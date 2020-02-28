Whether it is the fight for town clerk or the firing of a town administrator, the Rutland Town Select Board, sometimes just childish, often seems cruel and massively dysfunctional.
Attending a Select Board meeting is a study in tedium until something important is to happen and then they go into “executive session.” The Rutland Town Select Board is as transparent as mud. This year’s brew-ha-ha involves the complaint that Kirsten Hathaway may be expressing support for her husband to take her job. Is it true and is it against any rules?
Or does John Paul Faignant simply want Chris Kiefer-Cioffi to win the election? Faignant supported her when she ran for selectperson and then she resigned the post. Odd?
Now, according to the Herald, Faignant releases emails without the knowledge of the other board members, trying to prove, I guess, Hathaway has a conflict of interest in this election — this coming from a man who votes on his own pay as constable and lawyer for Rutland Town School.
Well, vote on March 3 and in about two years, we will see how much of our taxpayer dollars went into the lawsuits filed and settlements made on things we, the taxpayers, will never be told.
Philip Allen
Rutland Town
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.