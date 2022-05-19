To respond to Nick Searles' letter asking why we are adding body cameras to police now, I believe I have the answer. He asks whether it is out of a hatred for those in uniform, but I honestly believe it comes from a position of respect for people both in and out of uniform. If we assume that police are acting in good faith then these body cameras will be good for the police. They will prove there was no wrongdoing on the police officer's part, if that is the case. The camera has no moral implications, it only replays the facts.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
