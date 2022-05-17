I’m concerned about the recent announcement about Rutland Police getting body cameras. Why now? Is it because of the massive hatred for the men and women of law enforcement? I’m sick of everyone destroying life based upon race. I have never in the nearly 36 years I’ve been on Earth met a cop who hated me. As a human being, I’m with the police. As a Black man, I’d much rather have a law enforcement agent pull me over than a vigilante. I support my law enforcement agency, do you?
Nick Searles
Rutland
