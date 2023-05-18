As the summer approaches on Lake Bomoseen, it is with a heavy heart I must remind all Vermont residents of the continuing plan by the Lake Bomoseen Association to chemically treat the lake. The LBA has been trying to gain permit approval to spray the waters of the lake with a commercial herbicide on an ongoing basis to reduce the milfoil population. The current plan involves three years of spraying, followed by a waiting period to determine what to do with the remaining milfoil.
Without getting into the nuts and bolts of the debate over the number of non-milfoil species that will be harmed, I am mostly concerned about the way the LBA has gone about this process. The lake is owned by all residents of Vermont, but the LBA has made a point to only survey lakefront property owners in their research on local support. While many of these homes are owned by permanent residents, many are vacation rental properties owned by out-of-state businesses that do not have a stake in the lake health.
