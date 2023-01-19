This is in response to Craig Tomkinson’s commentary titled “Rutland team name” published Jan. 17.

First, let me begin by saying nobody likes a smart aleck, especially one who offers no constructive alternative or solution but rather, presents self-assertive pretensions while reminiscing days of playing cowboys and Indians. My bet is, he was always the cowboy.

