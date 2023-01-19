This is in response to Craig Tomkinson’s commentary titled “Rutland team name” published Jan. 17.
First, let me begin by saying nobody likes a smart aleck, especially one who offers no constructive alternative or solution but rather, presents self-assertive pretensions while reminiscing days of playing cowboys and Indians. My bet is, he was always the cowboy.
Through all of his sarcastic babbling, he bases his bigoted commentary on the fact, “I was never quite sure what was wrong with the Raiders' name.” Therein lies the problem. Enough has been written about why the name Raider and arrowhead symbol are racist; thus, no need for me to repeat it all here.
I want to discuss the name Rutland, which Tomkinson summarily dismisses, for its positive meaning that should be celebrated at every opportunity.
According Ancestry.com, the Rutland name meaning is “English habitational name from county of Rutland from the Old English personal name Rōta (from rōt ‘cheerful glad’) + Old English land ‘land’ — Source: Dictionary of American Family Names 2nd edition, 2022.
There you have it: cheerful, glad. Anyone involved in marketing will have a field day promoting this value proposition and promotional slogan. A perfect name describing the so many ways we are as a community. And it will be proudly represented in our high school’s moniker and team names symbolizing Rutland’s true nature and spirit.
Let the marketing pros take it from here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.