I am sure when VPR and Vermont PBS merged, they spent thousands of dollars to retain a branding to help them decide what the combined new entity was to be called. Whatever they spent, it was too much, and they should demand a refund. Calling both radio and TV Vermont Public is ludicrous in the extreme. Is there a reason that combined entity couldn't have been called Vermont Public Broadcasting with two divisions: VPR and VPTV?
I suppose this is way too logical, straightforward and completely descriptive of what this new entity is to have been put forward by the branding agency and the new combined board of directors.
