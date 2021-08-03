Thank you Liz Filskov for role modeling a powerful way to peacefully object to cruel comments.
On July 21 at the Mill River Union board meeting, Liz turned her back to a speaker making deeply problematic statements.
Adults often tell kids to say something when someone is being picked on or if something is wrong. At a young age we talk to kids about the negative impact of being a bystander and “doing nothing.” Our anti-bullying/suicide prevention skills always include skill development about letting people know when something is wrong. As adults we say “silence equals violence.”
At the board meeting when Liz Filskov turned her back, she accomplished a number of things. Liz showed others she disagreed with comments being made while maintaining an atmosphere conducive to continuing the work of the meeting. She showed she disagreed, but did not infringe on the platform being provided to express the speaker’s views. Liz also modeled a way for all of us to do the same; refuse to be complacent in a situation, show support for a person being harmed or maligned while allowing the meeting to proceed.
I suspect people with a variety of perspectives will use this action in the future. We don’t need to agree to engage. We are not silenced as individuals by being elected to public servant positions. We get to show our moral standard.
Mill River educators, board members, students and community members have a powerful way to show opposition to views they deem deeply problematic while allowing the work of meetings to continue.
Thanks, Liz Filskov, for not being silent when you viewed a statement as harmful. Your leadership is brave.
Madison Akin
Clarendon
