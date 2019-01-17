By the time you are reading this, we hope that the government shutdown has ended.
But if not, the folks at Black River Good Neighbor Services in Ludlow want to remind any government employee who is having trouble meeting financial obligations that we stand ready to help with food or heating assistance.
We are, first and foremost, a food shelf, and we will never turn someone away if they are suffering an emergency and need food. We are located at the thrift store, 37B Main St. in Ludlow.
John Dean
Board President
Audrey Bridge
Executive Director
