I would like for Jeff Wennberg to explain why he needs to put up a bond issue to repair bridges when it is said that the state and federal governments provide funding for these projects.
Tell us why Mr. Wennberg and the mayor and the Board of Aldermen can't find funds to repair roads, like School Street and Brown Street, and repair sidewalks. Why not put up a bond issue to cover those projects?
Where does the tax money, the money from fines, go to?
People have to ride their wheelchairs on the road because the sidewalks aren't usable.
Lt. Col. Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
