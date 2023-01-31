Bring back Jensen

Please rethink your decision to cut column by Dennis Jensen to once a month. Tom Haley got it right in his column saying that people who are not hunters or fishermen relish Dennis’s columns for the connection they provide to nature.
Please find a way to work things out with Dennis to publish more of his outstanding columns.
One of the reasons I subscribe to the print edition of the Rutland Herald are the columns by people like Dennis, Tom Haley and Willem Lange. Hope to be able to see more columns by Dennis.
