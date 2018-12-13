The first couple days, I thought perhaps your layout folks had simply made a mistake. But after a week, I have come to the sad realization that you have replaced the "Non Sequitur" comic strip with "Beetle Bailey."
Now, I have nothing against the hapless Bailey but I prefer the humor of those delightful Maine folk. Please bring "Non Sequitur" back.
Madeline Coppinger
Rutland
