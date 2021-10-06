When I read articles, such as appeared on Wednesday, Sept. 29, I am continually amazed at how many people are willing to ignore the laws we have on the books. A nation without laws is not a nation. A nation that picks and chooses which laws to enforce while turning a blind eye to others is an unstable government.
Allowing noncitizens to vote is a blatant violation of the law. Phil Scott actually followed the law and vetoed the act. Unfortunately, his veto was overridden by people who had no regard for the law. This item should never have made it to the ballot in the first place as it sought to introduce an act that violates the law.
Where does it end? One cannot just choose to ignore the laws they do not agree with. “The People” passed that law for a reason. It is the will of the people.
Although people do not take it seriously when they swear an oath, and most do not put their hand on the Bible when they do, swearing an oath is very serious. The oath of office requires elected officials whether federal or state, to uphold their Constitution.
We see malfeasance in our state, as well as in Washington with our president and our Congress concerning illegal immigration. Every elected official, state or federal, who is not willing to uphold the laws currently on the books, and condones illegal acts, should be impeached and removed from office!
Wade Holt
Northfield
