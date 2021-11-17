I can remain silent no longer. There are no lizard people disguised as our president, vice president or Democratic members of Congress. There are no lizard people running the government.
There is not going to be an appearance of the late John F. Kennedy Jr. in Dallas nor anywhere else. There will not be an announcement that he will run as vice president on the Republican 2024 ticket.
There was no widespread voter fraud. The election was not stolen. Joe Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020. Joe Biden is the president of the United States.
Animated “cartoons” showing one member of Congress killing another member of Congress is not a joke. Insurrection is treason.
The COVID-19 virus is real and almost 800,000 U.S. citizens have died of this virus. Over 5 million people have died worldwide. The vaccines do not magnetize people nor do they cause infertility. Hospitals and doctors are not killing people for money from COVID deaths. Children can breathe with masks on and function fully and safely in their schools.
Gun violence is real. Sandy Hook was not done with small actors nor have any school shootings been staged.
Climate change is not a hoax. There are no lasers in space that are causing forest fires. The world is not flat.
Critical Race Theory is a graduate level course taught in law school, not in kindergarten. Slavery happened and racism continues. The Holocaust was real.
This is only a small picture of what a vast number of people are regurgitating every day. Children learn from example and imitation. What example are we propagating?
Patricia A. Schroeder
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.