States such as Vermont have encouraged the Electoral College to rubber stamp the results of its popular vote.
Vermont by law, likely unconstitutional, prohibits electoral college members from voting for any other candidate than the Vermont-certified popular vote winner. It was the original intent of the Constitution to allow the Electoral College members the ability when confronted with an unsuitable candidate, to choose a candidate they thought was appropriate, even one not listed on the ballot.
Do not blame the Electoral College for Donald Trump. Perhaps look to the states for their allowing, even encouraging the Electoral College process to become a rubber-stamp operation.
David Searles
Rutland
