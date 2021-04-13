Vermont needs Castleton University School of Nursing. Castleton University School of Nursing needs you.
We are seeking personal letters of support for the Castleton Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The program provides a four-year degree that prepares nurses to practice in Magnet hospitals like Rutland Regional Medical Center, in our VA hospitals and clinics and in our community as public health nurses. The BSN degree prepares nurses for leadership in health care policy and research. The BSN also serves as a steppingstone to the much-needed nurse practitioner role. Vermont desperately needs BSN-prepared nurses to care for our communities.
If you are able, please write a letter supporting the presence of Castleton University in Vermont and specifically, within the Castleton and Rutland County community. Any comments about the quality of the care you have experienced from a Castleton-educated nurse and the importance the Castleton nursing program is to our community are appreciated. We would love to hear stories about how nurses educated at Castleton have been a part of your life.
Once complete, the signed letters can be sent to me via email at bonnie.hanley@castleton.edu. Time is of the essence, as Vermont seeks to evaluate its state college system and the future of nursing education in Vermont.
Thank you in advance for your positive words of support for Castleton University School of Nursing. But most importantly, thank you for supporting the education of Vermont’s future BSN nurses. Without you, we would be unable to provide the exceptional nursing education our students and our community deserves.
Bonnie Hanley is an associate professor of nursing at Castleton University School of Nursing.
