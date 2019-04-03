So, what happened to infrastructure? The wall?
So, the other day, I had a bit of time to waste before an appointment in Rutland so I decided just to cruise around some of the back roads of the city. Well, let me tell you, I thought Curtis Avenue was bad, but Lincoln Avenue was just plain awful. It was like running a slalom course trying to avoid the potholes and the other lumps and bumps.
So, let me ask you wall supporters, what would you rather have, a half-million bucks to fix up some of the streets in town, or your ridiculous wall? I vote the bucks.
Larry Abelman
Shrewsbury
