Approximately 30 years ago, I talked to a man in West Rutland who used to spray DDT when it was legal. He said they sprayed once a year and there were no bugs or birds afterwards. He also said no bugs bit him, even after [he] could no longer spray. Today, both pellets are dropped in swamps and later after sunset, sprayed in the air. There are still some bugs and lots of birds.
So, it looks to me that the techniques used to control bugs are much kinder to the environment than long ago. People do not understand that in other states they drain the swamps and fill them in and build on them. We probably have close to 20,000 acres of swamps from West Rutland to Middlebury and beyond. So, let us not go back in time to 1989 when I lived at Leicester Four Corners when I had to run to my car before they started spraying and when I mowed my lawn in the rain and they still bit me.
Stephen Cijka
Hubbardton
