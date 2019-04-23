Recently, the City of Rutland Board of Aldermen decided to pay $30,000 to have bump-outs installed in a section of the city of Rutland. I have two issues with this.
Firstly, this money is coming from the Zamias Fund. There was a fund set up by then-Mayor Jeff Wennberg that the Diamond Run Mall paid into as long as there was an anchor store at the Diamond Run Mall. This fund was supposed to offset any negative impacts that the Diamond Run Mall would have on city business. I don't know if any readers have been to the Diamond Run Mall lately, but there are no anchor stores at the Diamond Run Mall. Therefore, the money in the Zamias Fund will only get smaller, not larger, as it is not being replenished.
Secondly, the project itself installing bump-outs does not make any sense whatsoever. Bump-outs are supposed to narrow the streets and make it safer for pedestrians. I have walked all over the city of Rutland and I think a better use of the money would be to repaint all the crosswalks and possibly install cones in the center of the crosswalks. These cones can easily be taken down in the winter for plowing. The bump-outs are very unforgiving of plow trucks that hit them. I would like to hear what Public Works Commissioner Jeff Wennberg thinks of this idea of installing bump-outs.
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.