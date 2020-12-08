It was with disappointment and, to be honest about it, some annoyance that I looked through the “Last-Minute Gift Guide” included as a supplement in the Rutland Herald this past week.
As the manager of a store located in downtown Rutland, I would want last-minute shoppers to know we have thousands of books available to choose from on our shelves. In response to COVID-19 restrictions and the need for people to spend more time at home, we also carry board games, card games and have more than quadrupled our selection of jigsaw puzzles. We also carry toys, vinyl records and a wide variety of holiday cards. I imagine every store downtown could easily share a similar list of what last-minute shoppers would find inside their doors.
But such information was not included in the Herald’s gift guide. Instead, just days after a big editorial about the importance this year of shopping locally, the Herald’s guide contained pages of gifts paired with information about where to purchase them online. It seems inconsistent, to say the least, for the Herald to preach the virtues of shopping local one day and offer its readers a blueprint for shopping online a few days later.
To add insult to injury, my store advertised in this supplement. At the time we were asked, it certainly seemed like a good idea to be included in our local paper’s gift guide. But after seeing the final product, I cannot help but come to the conclusion that subsidizing this publication was not money well spent and is a mistake I will not make again in the future.
William Notte
Rutland
The writer is manger of Phoenix Books in Rutland.
