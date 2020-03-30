Donald Trump and his administration has decided to brand the COVID-19 virus the Chinese or Wuhan virus. When asked about his characterization of the COVID-19 virus Donald Trump repeatedly states that you name things from where they came. This is true.
However, I just can not help that sinking feeling that Donald Trump is not all that concerned with accuracy. History suggests he is most importantly concerned with himself through branding and blame shifting. What most concerns Donald Trump is not the virus and all its consequences - it's the branding. His fear is what most of us know - through all his mistakes and missteps the COVID-19 is now the Trump virus.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
