Just need to take a moment to reply to the May 17 letter submitted by Nick Searles re: police body cameras. Well, Nick, from your letter, you seem to feel that the usage of body cameras is somehow racial. Can't for the life of me understand how you formed that opinion.
First of all, cameras do not lie. Nor are they subject to human emotion, bias, perspective or any number of other variables in law enforcement interactions. A camera will only record events as they actually occur. This serves to protect the public from undue or unlawful police actions. And the flip side of the coin is this also protects the officer and the agencies who employ them from lawsuits and false accusations from perpetrators of crime. Sounds like a win-win situation to me.
And just to be clear, I was a police officer both in the armed forces and in civilian life. So lastly, let me thank you for your support of our police. And urge you to always take a moment to look at both sides.
Norman Coote
North Clarendon
