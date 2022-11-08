I can't wait until Nov. 9. I am sick and tired of seeing these advertisements for politicians on TV and the signs on the roadways. These ads often exaggerate or distort the truth. It saddens me that the attack ad has become the major campaign ad. This turns me off. Clue for all future candidates, if you want my vote, then come up with a plan of what you will do. Hopefully, we will all get a breather before the run for 2024.
Ron Hemenway
