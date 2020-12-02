Some readers of the Rutland Herald might, like me, be old enough to remember a routine called “Letters to the Editor” that was regularly performed by the late great Steve Allen. The premise was simple. Sporting a crumpled fedora with a press card tucked in its band, Steve would read actual letters selected from the New York Daily News (at the time, a more unabashedly right-wing organ than the current version). His over-the-top, faux-outraged delivery perfectly satirized the ill-informed, semi-coherent vitriol of the letters’ contents.
The handful of rants recently appearing in the Rutland Herald letters column have led me to recall this classic routine. While reading them, I find that, in my mind, I am envisioning Steve Allen deliver them in his “Letters to the Editor” persona. This mental exercise serves to place these missives in their proper context and elicit a smile of amusement rather than a groan of despair.
David Balfour
Rutland
