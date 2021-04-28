After Donald Trump, reality TV host and hostage taker of debt and all things under the sun, you have to figure the GOP's future can only be brighter.
And then, Caitlyn Jenner enters the California governor's race. Some 45 years ago, Caitlyn Jenner won gold at the Olympics. Great. Since then, she has worked at giving speeches to rich white executives before starring in a reality TV show.
The only man of any substance the GOP has nominated since Bob Dole has been Mitt Romney. And the GOP hates Mitt Romney and Bob Dole now as they are "losers."
Successful businessmen and real war heroes are despised by the GOP as they raise up reality TV stars onto pedestals once held by Civil War traitors. (This is how it gets worse.)
Ronald Grande
Rutland
