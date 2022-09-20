Last week, I represented Vermont in Washington, D.C., at the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s (ACS CAN) national Leadership Summit and Lobby Day. I joined over 550 volunteers from 50 states, representing every U.S. congressional district. We urged lawmakers to make cancer a national priority. In my meetings with legislative staff of Sen. Leahy, Sen. Sanders and Rep. Welch, we discussed the impact cancer has on our lives and the role Congress can play in the fight against cancer.
I asked our congressional members to cosponsor the DIVERSE Trials Act (H.R. 5030/S. 2706), which would increase participation access to clinical trials in cancer research. Studies show cost is the main barrier to participation in clinical trials. For some cancer patients, the cost burden of participation prevents access to life-saving treatment. Limited participation results in data that doesn’t represent the diverse cancer population. This bill would allow clinical trial sponsors to reimburse participants for non-medical costs associated with participation, including transportation and lodging. It would also provide technology where remote participation is possible. This bill would allow access to clinical trials to patients who cannot in today’s landscape.
