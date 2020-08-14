As a first-time candidate for the House of Representatives, I would like to thank everyone who voted for me in the primary. My thanks also go out to the town clerks and election officials of each town in the Rutland-Bennington District for holding safe elections in this very complicated world. (This district includes the towns of Middletown Springs, Pawlet, Rupert, Tinmouth and Wells). Voting is both a right and a privilege.
Sally Achey
Middletown Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.