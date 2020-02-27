Hello, My name is Chris Kiefer-Cioffi and I am running for the elected position of Rutland Town clerk-treasurer.
You will only see 22 of my campaign signs around the town of Rutland. I am most appreciative to those property owners who have allowed me to post the signs on their property. The signs will be removed by March 3! I would also like to thank my neighbors for their signatures on my petition.
In January this year, I retired from my law enforcement career of 36 years. I have full-time hours to devote to the clerk-treasurer position.
My entire work experience has been public service: Fireman, paramedic/EMT and law enforcement. I have also held employment in the private sector. Over the years, I have been involved in many volunteer positions within the Rutland community. I serve on the Board of Directors for the Credit Union of Vermont. I have held this position for 14 years.
I served Rutland Town in the capacity as a member of the Board of Selectman, Board of Civil Authority and as a justice of the peace. I have lived in Rutland Town since 1990 with my husband, Ernie.
The clerk-treasurer is a position of public service. I will bring many skills to this position: Experience, integrity and the ability to listen. I look forward to working with Mrs. McGee, our residents, business owners and the Select Board. Ms. Hathaway, our previous clerk-treasurer, has set the bar pretty high. She has accomplished some great tasks for Rutland Town. With Mrs. McGee’s assistance, we will operate a very well-oiled machine.
Remember to attend Town Meeting on March 2 at the school. I ask for your support on March 3 but more importantly, please make sure you vote. Thank you for this opportunity.
Chris D. Kiefer-Cioffi
Rutland Town
