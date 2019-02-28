My name is Christopher Ettori and I am asking for your vote for Rutland City Board of Aldermen. I have completed my second term as a member of the board and I need your support to be re-elected for a third term.
In short, my goal as your alderman is to be mindful of how your tax dollars are being applied. I have pushed back on the budget and the administration’s spending, but I have also advocated for investing in infrastructure and other projects that will benefit you as residents of Rutland City.
My promise to you is that I will remain thoughtful, engaged and dedicated to help build and maintain the conditions for new opportunities to develop in Rutland. My vision comes from my heritage; as I said in 2015, “Three of my four grandparents are first generation Americans whose parents came here to seek the opportunities in Rutland 100 years ago. We need to continue to create the opportunities so that our families and others will find Rutland to be a great place to live.”
I ask you to vote March 5 for Christopher Ettori.
Christopher Ettori
Rutland
