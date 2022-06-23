Regarding the editorial, “Pick me,” which lays out the reasoning for no longer accepting letters to the editor endorsing candidates: This long editorial lays out the case for rejecting letters that are an endorsement of candidates, but I was surprised you neglected to consider there are downsides to the policy. I’ll propose two.
First, letters to the editor are an informal way for us to communicate with our neighbors. “I like this person because …” or, “this candidate turns me off because ….” The letters are a dialogue that allows me to see different sides of an issue from a hyper-local point of view. It may be best to cede this space to Front Porch Forum, but your decision has eliminated another public square soapbox.
Second, you will accept endorsements through paid advertisements, which raises the obvious concern that only people with cash are able to express their political opinions through the paper. To quote from the TA website, “The rate (for an endorsement) is based on word count. Tiered rates are as follows: 50 words or less, $15; 51-175 words, $50; 176-300 words, $75.” With the paper’s endorsement policy, some voices about candidates and their policies will not be heard.
The choices made by the paper’s ownership might be right for the moment we are in with print media, but please don’t gloss over what has been lost. (246 words up to this point in the letter = $75.)
Martin Hahn
Graniteville
