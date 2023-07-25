I write to you in a plea to start the conversation about the pressing need to find a responsible Republican Party candidate to run for the Rutland-3 House seat, currently held by incumbent libertarian Jarrod E. Sammis. The many problems caused by Mr. Sammis's frightening behavior, and his abandonment of the voters and party that support him, are well documented.
If you, or someone you know, live in the Rutland-3 district around Castleton, Fair Haven and Hubbardton, and have a basic understanding of Republicanism, consider running. There's a good chance you will find funding and lots of support. This is a race you could win, and it could give you a chance to do something good for Rutland.